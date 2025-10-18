Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - comparing their stats after 96 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Rohit Sharma will be back in action for Team India when the Men in Blue take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Hitman led India to victory in the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year. And while Shubman Gill has replaced him as captain, Rohit will remain a key member of the batting line-up.

The 38-year-old is the leading run-getter in India vs Australia ODIs in Australia. In 19 matches, he has scored 990 runs at an average of 58.23 and a strike rate of 90.99, with the aid of four hundreds and two half-centuries. Overall, he has played 273 ODIs and has amassed 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 ODI series, we compare Rohit's batting stats with that of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh. Since the latter has played 96 ODIs so far, we compare his stats with that of Rohit at the same stage.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has a better average and strike rate after 96 ODIs?

After 96 ODIs, Rohit had 2,353 runs to his name at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 77.07. He had scored 735 runs in 17 matches against West Indies at an average of 61.25 and a strike rate of 83.14. The Hitman had also scored 573 runs in 31 ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 23.87 at a strike rate of 77.74. Further, he scored 255 runs in nine ODIs against Pakistan, averaging 31.87.

In 96 ODIs, Marsh has scored exactly 3,000 runs at an average of 37.03 and a strike rate of 95.23. He has hit 800 runs in 28 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 32 at a strike rate of 91.11. Marsh has also scored 686 runs in 22 ODIs against England, averaging 34.30 at a strike rate of 89.43. Further, in 12 ODIs against India, he has scored 473 runs, averaging 59.12 at a strike rate of 115.36.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has more 50-plus scores after 96 ODIs?

After 96 ODIs, Rohit had 18 50-plus scores to his name - two hundreds and 16 fifties. His best at that stage was 114, which came off 119 balls against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in May 2010. The Hitman also scored 101* off 100 balls against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo during the same series.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 2,353 31.37 77.07 114 2 16 Mitchell Marsh 3,000 37.03 95.23 177* 4 20

(Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - ODIs stats comparison after 96 matches)

Having played 96 ODIs, Marsh has 24 50-plus scores to his name - four hundreds and 20 half-centuries. His best of 177* came off 132 balls against Bangladesh in Pune in the 2023 World Cup and featured 17 fours and nine sixes. Of his other three tons, one each has come against India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has a better record in wins after 96 ODIs?

Of his first 96 ODIs, Rohit had been part of 55 matches that India won. In winning causes, he scored 1,409 runs at an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 77.63, with one hundred and nine fifties. In 36 ODIs that the Men in Blue lost, he scored 900 runs, averaging 26.47 at a strike rate of 77.25, with one ton and seven fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 1,409 37.07 77.63 101* 1 9 Mitchell Marsh 51 1,882 48.25 104.43 177* 3 13

(Rohit vs Marsh - ODIs stats comparison in wins after 96 matches)

Marsh has been part of 51 ODIs that Australia have won. In winning causes, he has 1,882 runs at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 104.43, with three hundreds and 13 fifties. In 42 ODIs that Australia have lost, he has scored 1,096 runs, averaging 26.73 at a strike rate of 82.77, with one ton and seven fifties.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Marsh - Who has a better record in chases after 96 ODIs?

Of Rohit's first 96 ODIs, India batted second in 57 matches. In ODI chases at that stage, he had scored 1,437 runs at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 78.52, with one hundred and 10 fifties. Batting first, he had 916 runs in 39 ODIs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 74.89, with one hundred and six fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 57 1,437 34.21 78.52 101* 1 10 Mitchell Marsh 42 1,119 34.96 97.05 177* 1 7

(Rohit vs Marsh - ODIs stats comparison in chases after 96 matches)

Of Marsh's 96 ODIs, Australia have batted second in 42 matches. In one-day chases, he has 1,119 runs at an average of 34.96 and a strike rate of 97.05, with one hundred and seven half-centuries. Batting first, he has 1,881 runs in 54 matches at an average of 38.38 and a strike rate of 94.19, with the aid of three tons and 13 half-centuries.

