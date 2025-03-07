 Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in ICC ODI finals 

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are two of the greatest when it comes to captaining India in ICC events. The former wicketkeeper had set a new standard for India by holding all three ICC trophies at once, while the Hitman's reign has seen the team making it to the finals regularly, even ending the dreaded trophy drought.

Apart from their leadership, their roles in the batting unit were equally crucial, if not more. Team India's chances in high-pressure matches hinge on Rohit Sharma at the top of the order as he sets the tempo for the rest. MS Dhoni, with his role in the middle-order and ability to finish the innings, had a paramount role to play in the finals.

With Rohit Sharma set to play another major final in the form of India's upcoming clash against New Zealand for the 2025 Champions Trophy, let us compare his stats with MS Dhoni in ICC ODI finals.

#1 Overall numbers

The first impression that Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni present with their stats in ICC ODI finals is the fact they have massively underperformed. Despite playing three finals each in their careers, they have not been among the runs.

Dhoni's 97-run tally is just about passable considering his batting position, but Rohit Sharma's numbers are genuinely concerning. In all three finals that they have played, the batting unit did not fire on all cylinders, and a lack of contribution on their part, played a huge role in that.

Also, in a combined tally of six innings, only two scores amounted to double figures. Early dismissals have been part of India's legacy in knockout matches, and unfortunately, these legends have a set of their own.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 3 56 18.66 116.66 MS Dhoni 3 95 47.50 95.95

#2 Comparing their stats in ICC ODI World Cup finals

Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have played in one ICC ODI World Cup final, but not the same one. The former was not named in the squad for the 2011 World Cup, which India won, while Dhoni had retired by the time India qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma had scored a whirlwind 47 in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had guided India to a flying start, and threatened to take the game away single-handedly, before his abrupt dismissal in the 10th over. Team India failed to find momentum after that, and his wicket is being deemed as the turning point of the match, to this day.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, promoted himself above the in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 ODI World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a high-pressure run chase, where India had already lost three wickets, MS Dhoni structured the run chase, and dealt with the spinners to perfection, before sealing the title with a memorable six.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 1 47 47 151.61 MS Dhoni 1 91 NA 115.19

#3 Comparing their stats in ICC Champions Trophy Finals

Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have played in two Champions Trophy finals. They were part of the Indian squad that made it till the end of the 2013 and 2017 campaigns. While India won one clash and lost the other, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni had failed to impress.

Rohit's impressive 2013 Champions Trophy came to an end after he was dismissed for just nine runs in the final in Birmingham by Stuart Broad. In the 2017 final, he did not fare any better, as he was castled for a three-ball duck by Mohammed Amir.

MS Dhoni folded out for a four-ball duck by Ravi Bopara in the 2013 Champions Trophy Final. Whereas in the 2017 edition final at The Oval, the legendary player persihed after scoring four runs off 16 balls against Hasan Ali. India went on to lose the match by 180 runs.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 2 9 4.50 52.94 MS Dhoni 2 4 2.00 20.00

While MS Dhoni's international career has ended, Rohit Sharma has a chance to set the record straight when he leads India out to the 2025 Champions Trophy Final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.

