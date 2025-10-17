Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their ODI stats in Australia ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the Men in Blue when India take on Australia Down Under in a three-match one-day series. The ODI series will begin in Perth on October 19. The subsequent matches will be played at the Adelaide Oval (October 23) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (October 25).

The Hitman was last seen in action for Team India during the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE, which took place in February-March. He led the team to victory as the side remained unbeaten. Rohit was in fact named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand for his 83-ball 76.

The veteran batter has been replaced as ODI captain for the series in Australia. The Men in Blue will be led by Shubman Gill, while Rohit will play as a frontline batter. Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 series, we compare Rohit's ODI stats Down Under with that of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has played 30 ODIs in Australia and has scored 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 90.58. The Hitman scored 441 runs in five innings in 2016, averaging 110.25 at a strike rate of 101.61. In 2015, he totaled 388 runs in seven innings, averaging 64.66 at a strike rate of 94.17.

Tendulkar played 47 ODIs in Australia and scored 1,491 runs, averaging 34.67 at a strike rate of 75.26. The batting legend contributed 399 runs in 10 innings in 2008 at an average of 44.33 at a strike rate of 85.25. In 1992, he totaled 352 runs in 10 innings, averaging 50.28 at a strike rate of 69.29.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has registered more 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has nine 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia, which includes five hundreds and four fifties. His best of 171* came off 163 balls against the Aussies in Perth (WACA) in January 2016. Of his five ODI tons Down Under, four came against Australia and one against Bangladesh.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 30 1,328 53.12 90.58 171* 5 4 Sachin Tendulkar 47 1,491 34.67 75.26 117* 1 10

(Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in Australia)

Tendulkar has 11 50-plus scores in Australia in the one-day format. However, he only managed to cross the three-figure mark once. His best of 117* came off 120 balls against Australia in Sydney in March 2008 in the first semifinal of the Commonwealth Bank Series. Of his 10 fifties, five came against the Aussies, two each against West Indies and Pakistan and one against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has been part of 15 ODIs India have won in Australia. In winning causes, he has 544 runs at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 82.92, with one hundred and three fifties. In 12 matches that India have lost, he has scored 740 runs at an average of 74 and a strike rate of 100.27, with four hundreds and one fifty.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 15 544 45.33 82.92 137 1 3 Sachin Tendulkar 15 771 64.25 83.44 117* 1 5

(Rohit vs Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in wins in Australia)

Tendulkar was part of 15 one-dayers that the Men in Blue won in Australia. In winning causes, he scored 771 runs at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 83.44. The Master Blaster had one hundred and five fifties in wins. In 27 ODIs that India lost, he scored 659 runs, averaging 24.40 at a strike rate of 69.

Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in chases in ODIs in Australia?

In 19 innings in ODI chases in Australia, Rohit has 636 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 83.68, with one hundred and three half-centuries. Batting first, he has 692 runs in 11 matches at an average of 76.88 and a strike rate of 98.01, with four hundreds and one fifty.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 19 636 39.75 83.68 133 1 3 Sachin Tendulkar 26 827 34.45 81.55 117* 1 5

(Rohit vs Tendulkar - ODI batting stats comparison in chases in Australia)

In 26 innings in ODI chases in Australia, Tendulkar scored 827 runs at an average of 34.45 at a strike rate of 81.55. He struck one hundred and five fifties. Batting first, he had 664 runs in 20 innings, averaging 34.94 at a strike rate of 68.66, with the aid of five fifties.

