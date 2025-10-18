Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - comparing their ODI stats as opener after 43 matches

Team India batting superstar Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series, which begins in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Hitman had led India to victory in the Champions Trophy held in the UAE earlier this year. He has been retained as batter for the ODI series Down Under, but Shubman Gill has been named as captain.

Ad

Rohit has been the experience of 273 one-dayers in which he has amassed 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. Most of the right-handed batter's success in one-dayers has come after he was moved up the batting order.

In this feature, we compare Rohit's ODI stats as opener with that of Australian star Travis Head. Since the latter has opened in 43 one-dayers so far, we compare his stats with Rohit after the Indian batter had also opened the innings in 43 ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has more runs and a better strike rate after opening in 43 ODIs?

After 43 ODIs as opener, Rohit had 1,923 runs to his name at an average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 84.82. Of his runs, 629 came in seven ODIs against Australia at an average of 125.80 and a strike rate of 106.42. He also scored 430 runs in seven ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 71.66 at a strike rate of 95.98.

Ad

In 43 ODIs as opener, Head has smashed 2,042 runs at an average of 52.35 and a strike rate of 117.62. Of his runs, 817 have come in 16 matches against England at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 111. The southpaw has also scored 398 runs in 10 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 44.22 at a strike rate of 133.11.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has more hundreds after opening in 43 ODIs?

After 43 ODIs as opener, Rohit had four hundreds and 11 half-centuries to his name. His best of 264 came off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014. The knock featured 33 fours and nine sixes. All his other three tons came against Australia, including 209 in Bengaluru in November 2013.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 1,923 50.60 84.82 264 4 11 Travis Head 2,042 52.35 117.62 154* 7 10

Ad

(Rohit vs Head - ODI stats comparison after opening in 43 matches)

After 43 ODIs as opener, Head has seven hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his name. His best of 154* came off 129 balls against England in Nottingham in September 2024. Of his seven centuries, two each have come against England and Pakistan and one each against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 43 ODIs?

After 43 ODIs as opener, Rohit had been part of 23 matches that India won. In winning causes, he had 1,385 runs at an average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 89.64, with three hundreds and eight half-centuries. In 17 ODIs that India lost, he had 490 runs, averaging 28.82 at a strike rate of 73.02.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 23 1,385 69.25 89.64 264 3 8 Travis Head 24 1,488 67.63 118.56 154* 7 5

Ad

(Rohit vs Head - ODI stats comparison in wins after opening in 43 matches)

Of his 43 ODIs as opener, Head has been part of 24 matches that Australia have won. In winning causes, he has scored 1,488 runs at an average of 67.63 and a strike rate of 118.56, with seven hundreds and five fifties. In 18 ODIs that Australia have lost, he has scored 495 runs, averaging 29.11 at a strike rate of 112.24.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 43 ODIs?

In 27 matches in chases, Rohit had 856 runs at an average of 37.21 and a strike rate of 75.88, with one hundred and six fifties. Batting first, he had notched up 1,067 runs in 16 ODIs, averaging 71.13 at a strike rate of 93.67, with three tons.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 27 856 37.21 75.88 1418 1 6 Travis Head 23 949 49.94 116.29 154* 2 6

Ad

(Rohit vs Head - ODI stats comparison in chases after opening in 43 matches)

In 23 ODIs in chases, Head has 949 runs at an average of 49.94 and a strike rate of 116.29, with two hundreds and six fifties. Batting first, he has notched up 1,093 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 54.65 and a strike rate of 118.80, with five tons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news