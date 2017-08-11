Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who is a better player?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of India's best batsmen at the moment.

A decade ago, when Indian cricket needed some worthy replacements for Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, quite a few names were in the contention. Among those few, two names that impressed everyone were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Having made their international debut almost at the same time (2007 and 2008), both these players were hailed as the men who will carry the baton of India's batting legacy in the next decade or two. Fortunately, they didn't disappoint as they had a successful transition from domestic cricket to International cricket.

In spite of making his debut a year after Rohit, Kohli has become the Indian captain in all three formats while the former is still an integral part of his skipper's plans.

Without a doubt, both these batsmen are two of the most elegant batters going around at the moment. Though they have had some ups and downs in their careers, there has always been this argument among the fans regarding who the better player is.

Let us take a look at an analysis on who the better player is across all the three formats.