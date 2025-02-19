Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

As Team India looks to become the first side to win three Champions Trophy titles in the upcoming 2025 edition, skipper Rohit Sharma has much fondness attached to this tournament. After years of inconsistency, the 37-year-old became India's permanent ODI opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy and how things have changed since.

Meanwhile, Rohit's predecessor as India’s white-ball opener, Virender Sehwag, made his name as India's x-factor in the 2002 Champions Trophy, which was India's maiden title run. The duo are in the top ten run-scorers in ODIs among Indian batters, with Rohit already past 10,000 runs and Sehwag finishing five runs shy of 8,000 runs.

While Sehwag is the only Indian batter with over 3,000 ODI runs and a strike rate of 100+, Rohit is the only batter in ODI history with three double centuries. The duo played a massive role in India's two Champions Trophy titles - Sehwag in 2002 and Rohit in 2013.

With the 2025 edition moments away from taking off, let us compare the numbers of Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag in the Champions Trophy.

Quantitative numbers

The Rohit Sharma-Virender Sehwag Champions Trophy comparison is made easier and fairer by the fact that both openers have played 10 matches each in the tournament. While the former has played in the 2013 and 2017 editions, the latter played in the 2002, 2004 and 2006 Champions Trophies.

For starters, let us look at how many runs the duo scored and how often they reached the century and half-century milestones.

Rohit vs Sehwag - Counting Numbers

While both batters have one three-figure score each in their 10 Champions Trophy matches, Rohit doubles Sehwag in terms of half-centuries. The current Indian opener also has his predecessor beaten by almost 100 in overall Champions Trophy runs.

Edge: Rohit Sharma (2-0)

Who had more impact - Rohit or Sehwag?

Overall numbers, especially between two batters of a different generation, rarely provide the complete picture of the better performer. Hence, it is worthwhile looking at Rohit and Sehwag's impact numbers in the Champions Trophy to see who fared better.

Overall average, strike rate and the average and 50+ scores in team wins will be the categories considered to measure the impact between the duo for the sake of this exercise.

Rohit vs Sehwag - Impact Numbers

The contest between Rohit and Sehwag on impact numbers is as close as it gets, with both batters boasting outstanding figures. While the current Indian skipper has a better average, Sehwag scored his runs at a considerably better strike rate.

Yet, Rohit's slightly better average and more 50+ scores in Indian victories give him the nod over Sehwag in terms of overall impact with the bat in their respective Champions Trophy careers.

Edge: Rohit Sharma (3-1)

Across situations and Knockout game prowess

Finally, we get to the more clutch and reliable performer between Rohit and Sehwag in the Champions Trophy. For that, we use their numbers in the semifinal and final, along with those in setting up the game (batting first) and in run-chases as the metric.

Rohit vs Sehwag - Clutch and Consistency Numbers

Both Indian openers possess outstanding clutch numbers, a key reason behind India's successful Champions Trophy campaigns in 2002 and 2013. Yet, Sehwag's average of 97 and a strike rate of over 114 in the semifinal and final matches is considerably better than Rohit's impressive 55-84.18 splits.

Coming to the situational analysis between them, Sehwag boasts better numbers in run-chases, while Rohit has the better of Sehwag when batting first. Nevertheless, the former Indian opener edges his successor across consistency and clutch numbers in the Champions Trophy.

Edge: Virender Sehwag (2-1)

Conclusion

In conclusion, there isn't much to separate between Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag on Champions Trophy numbers. The two match-winners possess incredible numbers across the board, playing massive roles in India's success in the tournament.

However, the current Indian captain has a slight edge over the former Delhi batter, all things considered, especially overall consistency, impactful numbers and volume of runs.

Winner: Rohit Sharma

