8 records that tumbled as Rohit Sharma produced a blinder in the 2nd T20I against Windies 

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
343   //    06 Nov 2018, 23:59 IST

India locked horns with Windies in the second T20I at Lucknow, leading 1-0 in the series. With an international fixture taking place at the venue after 24 years, the Indian team did not disappoint the crowd, as captain Rohit Sharma blasted his way to a thunderous 111*.

Being invited to bat first on a tough wicket, the Indian openers started cautiously before Hitman took off, batting the visitors out of the game. India posted 195-2, an above-par score on the wicket.

The Windies' chase never got going, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. India's three pacers and Kuldeep Yadav shared two wickets each, as the home team pocketed a seventh consecutive series on the trot.

The Indian captain claimed the Man of the Match honors for his mind-boggling knock that came off 61 balls. He scored a historic fourth hundred, also creating many other records in the process. Let's have a glance through them:

#8 Pairs with most 100+ stands in T20Is

Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma along with his opening mate Shikhar Dhawan equaled the world record for most partnerships in excess of 100 runs in T20I cricket.

This was the third occasion on which the duo had amassed 100 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit features twice on the list, along with full-time skipper Virat Kohli, once again with three such stands.

#7 Most partnership runs in T20Is

Image result for rohit and shikhar t20is

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been the regular openers for India since the Champion Trophy 2013, and have been the driving force behind many victories.

The duo recorded the most partnership runs in T20I cricket when the scoreline read 11-0, surpassing the previous record of 1,154 runs held by David Warner and Shane Watson for Australia.

Rohit and Dhawan now have 1,267 runs between themselves, which is a new landmark in the shortest format.

#6 Player with most 100+ stands

Image result for rohit t20is

Rohit Sharma demolished the record of most 100+ stands in T20Is as India breached the three-figure mark against the Windies.

Rohit has now been involved in hundred-run partnerships on eight occasions, surpassing the record of seven such stands he jointly held with Martin Guptill of New Zealand and Alex Hales of England.

Rohit has paired with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli on three occasions apiece out of these eight.

