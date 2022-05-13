ROM vs CZR, Valletta Cup 2022, Match 11: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats and Dream11 Prediction

CZR (Czech Republic) will take on ROM (Romania) in the 11th match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa on Friday.

Despite losing their first match, Romania are expected to make a return in the upcoming matches, while Czech Republic have won two of their last three matches, putting them in second place in the points table.

After losing their first match, the Czech Republic have won the past two, and they want to keep their winning streak going against Romania.

ROM vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM Playing XI

Taranjeet Singh, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (C), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Marian Gherasim and Raj Kumar

CZR Playing XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Dylan Steyn, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Arun Ashokan (c), Divyendra Singh (wk), Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Satyajit Sengupta and Smit Patel

Match Details

Czech Republic vs Romania, Match 11, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, 3:30 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been ideal for batting, with pacers having little assistance. The size of the field will benefit the batters, who will attempt to attack from the first pitch.

There may be a touch of irregular bounce off the surface, which the spinners will try to take advantage of. The match is predicted to be a high-scoring affair based on the pitch. After winning the toss, both teams will attempt to bat first, with 180 being a strong total at the venue.

Today's CZR vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

In your Dream11 fantasy cricket team, Abdul Shakoor is the most reliable wicketkeeper option. So far, he has over three dismissals and 15 runs. In the following matches, he is expected to play some solid innings.

Batsmen

Taranjeet Singh is no doubt the best batsman to pick in the Dream11 fantasy team as he smacked 63 runs against Malta and 43 against Hungary. From Czech Republic, Dylan Steyn seems to be the best pick as he scored 106 against Bulgaria.

All-rounders

Sabawoon Davizi is the best captaincy all-rounder pick for Dream11 fantasy team as he scored 115 against Bulgaria and Gibraltar. Though he is not bowling as of now, he bowled in practice matches, so you can expect him to bowl anytime soon.

Bowlers

Ritik Tomar, who took four wickets in three matches for the Czech Republic, is the top bowler option for the Dream11 fantasy team. Naveed Ahmed also took four wickets in just two matches, making him another good Czech Republic bowling pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR) - 171 points

Dylan Steyn (CZR) - 163 points

Taranjeet Singh (ROM) - 146 points

Ritik Tomar (CZR) - 131 points

Arun Ashokan (CZR) - 118 points

Important stats for CZR vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi - 218 runs and 1 wicket

Ritik Tomar - 4 wickets

Dylan Steyn - 149 runs

Naveed Ahmed - 4 wickets

Czech Republic vs Romania Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, S Wickramasekara, Taranjeet Singh (vc), Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Vasu Saini, Arun Ashokan, Ijaz Hussain, Ritik Tomar, Naveed Ahmed and Rajesh Kumar Jr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Dylan Steyn (vc), Sabawoon Davizi (c), Vasu Saini, Arun Ashokan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Naveed Ahmed and Rajesh Kumar Jr.

Edited by Diptanil Roy