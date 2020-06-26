Ross Taylor opens up about his interest in future PSL participation

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Ross Taylor, a premier batsman hailing from New Zealand, has articulated his interest in participating in the future Pakistan Super League editions if the franchises consider bringing him on board during the drafting of players.

Taylor is hailed as one of the greatest batsmen New Zealand has produced and is the leading run-scorer for the Kiwis in both Test Cricket as well as in ODIs.

Moreover, it's his longevity that allures so much limelight. Ross Taylor is the only cricketer to have appeared in 100 or more matches in all three international formats and does not seem in any hurry to hang his boots in the near future.

When asked whether he'd be willing to participate in PSL in the future, Ross Taylor chuckled,

"If they want me. I'm getting a bit old no," Ross Taylor quipped

"But never say never and I've talked to fellow Kiwi players who have gone there – Luke Ronchi loves it over there and is well-received by the locals. Hopefully I've got a few more years left in me when it comes to international cricket but if I'm still good enough and [the] teams still want me then never say never," Ross Taylor elaborated.

Apart from Ronchi, several other New Zealand players have regularly featured in the PSL over the years. These include the likes of Brendon McCullum, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Colin Munro.

Ross Taylor also reflected upon his exceptional numbers while playing versus Pakistan, especially in ODI cricket and conceded that he enjoys taking the field against the Asian outfit.

"I always enjoy playing against Pakistan. You always know you're in for a hard battle. I would have liked to score a few more runs in Birmingham last year. Maybe I used all my luck up in Pallekele [in 2011 where he scored a whirlwind, match-winning knock of 131] because Shaheen Afridi obviously bowled a very good ball and Sarfaraz took a great catch [to dismiss me]," the Kiwi batsman said.

The three-time Sir Richard Hadlee Medal-winner also touched upon his century in Dubai, way back in 2014, and regarded it as one of the best centuries he has ever scored.

"It's an enjoyable experience playing against them either in New Zealand or overseas and [unfortunately] just the way cricket works, I've actually never been to Pakistan. The hundred against them in Dubai would definitely be out there among my best centuries," he elaborated.