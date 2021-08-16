Royal London One Day Cup 2021 2nd semi-final: Durham vs Surrey - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Durham face Surrey at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street in the second semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup. Two strong sides face each other and it promises to be another cracker of a contest.

Durham secured a place in the semi-final after topping their group with 13 points to their name. They have won six of their eight games with one being washed out. They are on a roll in the competition so far and will look to continue their winning ways to lift the trophy.

Durham’s opening batsmen Graham Clark and Alex Lees have been in top form. They have provided a good start to the side which has allowed them to consistently post good totals on the board.

Paul van Meekeren and Chris Rushworth have led the charge on the bowling side with 14 and 13 wickets to their names, respectively. They will be up for the Surrey challenge in the semi-final.

Surrey, on the other hand, will be high in confidence after getting past Gloucestershire in their quarter-final clash. On the back of Tim David’s century, Surrey chased down 243 with five wickets in hand. They have won three consecutive games and have the winning momentum behind them.

Ryan Patel and Tim David have starred with the bat for Surrey. Skipper Jamie Smith has also contributed some vital knocks in the middle order. On the bowling side of things, Conor McKerr is Surrey's leading wicket-taker for the side with 17 wickets while Daniel Moriarthy isn’t far behind with 15 scalps. They will be hoping to get past Durham unscathed.

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Surrey, Semi-Final 2, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 17, 2021, Tuesday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Weather report

Temperatures in Chester-le-Street are expected to be on the lower side. It will range between 12 to 19 degrees Celsius during the game. Showers are expected early in the morning but the skies are expected to be clear throughout the rest of the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is very good for batting. We have seen teams batting first post good totals on the board. In the last game at this venue, Durham chased down 226 with ease against Hampshire. Expect another high-scoring contest on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Durham

Durham have topped the group stages and will be riding on confidence coming into the semi-finals. The batsmen have stepped up and have been backed up excellently by the bowlers. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against Hampshire in their last group stage match.

Playing XI: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth.

Surrey

Surrey won convincingly against Gloucestershire in the quarter-final to enter the semi-final. The side's batsmen stepped up to chase down 243 and will be hoping to repeat their performances in the semi-final. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for this match.

Playing XI: Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Tim David, Jamie Smith (c & wk), Rikki Clarke, Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn.

A 💯 and two wickets for @timdavid8 helped Surrey into the #RLC21 semi-finals.



Watch the highlights ⬇️ — Royal London Cup (@RoyalLondonCup) August 15, 2021

Match prediction

Two heavyweights face each other in what promises to be a riveting second semi-final. Both sides are coming off a win in their previous game and will be riding on that confidence.

Surrey have got a marginally better balance to their side and we expect them to come out on top against Durham in this semi-final clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: YouTube

