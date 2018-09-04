Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
RP Singh announces his retirement from international cricket

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.58K   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST

England v India - 4th Natwest One Day International Series
RP Singh last played for India in 2011 against England in an ODI at Cardiff

13 years after making his international debut, Indian fast bowler RP Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. In an emotional note on Twitter, the 32-year-old fast bowler revealed the reason behind his decision exactly 13 years after he made his debut for India in an ODI against Zimbabwe.

"13 years ago today, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping-stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today, as I hang my boots and call it a day I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible," RP Singh wrote in an emotional note he posted from his official handle on Twitter.

Soon after making his debut for India, the left-arm pacer went onto represent India in all three formats. But he is fondly remembered for his performance in the inaugural World T20, where he finished with 12 wickets in six matches and was an integral part of the Indian side who won the 2007 World T20 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

In an international career that spanned six years, RP Singh played 82 matches across all three formats and picked up over 100 wickets in the process as well. However, his last appearance for India was in 2011 when he played an ODI against England at Cardiff.

"For someone born in a small village, I never thought I would be able to say this – I have lived my dream. And for that I have nobody else to thank but you. My fans. For believing in me. for criticizing me and for hailing me but mainly for just being there for me. Thank you!”, he wrote.

England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team RP Singh Leisure Reading
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
