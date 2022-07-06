RTW vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) will lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Ruby Trichy Warriors have got off to a decent start to this year’s competition. They have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. After winning their opening game, they failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their next match.

After being asked to bat first, they posted 157/6 on the board, with Murali Vijay top-scoring with 34. P Saravana Kumar picked up three wickets with the ball but they failed to defend the total. The Tamizhans chased down the total with seven balls to spare.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, have got off to a poor start as they have lost both their games so far. They suffered a loss against the Madurai Panthers in their previous fixture.

After being put in to bat, the Super Gillies’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions. Uthirasamy Sasidev was the lone fighter with the bat as he scored 58 but the other batters failed to contribute as they only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs. Among the bowlers, R Alexander finished with three scalps but they lost the game by four wickets.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today's match?

Nothing has gone right for the Chepauk Super Gillies so far. The defending champions have lost both their games and are desperate to bounce back. They have failed to fire in unison this season and are reeling in the bottom half of the table. The Super Gillies will have to be on their toes to register their first win of TNPL 2022.

Rahil Shah, meanwhile, has been leading the Ruby Trichy Warriors very well so far this season. They did lose their last game but will be looking to get back to winning ways after beating the Dragons in their opening game.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have found the right combination early in the competition and hold the upper hand over the Super Gillies coming into their clash on Wednesday. The Trichy Warriors are expected to grab their second win of the competition.

Prediction: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) to win today’s TNPL match.

