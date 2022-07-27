David Warner considering opting out of BBL to feature in inaugural edition of the UAE T20 league - Reports

Australian opening batter David Warner is reportedly considering partaking in the inaugural edition of the Emirates T20 league over the Big Bash League (BBL).

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based tournament is scheduled to be held in January 2023. All six franchises competing in the maiden edition have been acquired by franchise owners from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report from News Corp, Warner is currently negotiating with franchises of the latest T20 league. Should he choose to play in the tournament, he could miss out on the overhauled BBL.

Both tournaments will take place in the month of January alongside the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in ICC’s latest Future Tour Programme (FTP).

Reports further state that David Warner is in talks with the tournament authorities for clearance. The newfound league has provided the franchises with a salary cap of $2 million to assemble their squad.

Franchises will acquire the majority of their players through a draft or auction system, but they are allowed to sign up to four players independently. However, independent signings can take place only if the player has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their home board.

Cricket Australia may not provide NOC to David Warner for UAE T20 participation

The BBL, Australia's coveted T20 league, has been the epitome of innovation and experimentation over the years. Ahead of the upcoming edition, there has been a major revamp to the structure of the competition with the introduction of the draft system.

Several overseas stars like Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard have registered their names for the draft. The Melbourne Renegades hold the first pick.

Cricket Australia (CA) may not provide a NOC to David Warner, which could prohibit his participation in the UAE T20 league. The flamboyant left-handed batter could be part of the BBL should he not receive the required NOC from the cricket board.

Warner has represented the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the past and could find a new franchise via the draft.

CA are also considering making BBL appearances mandatory for their centrally contracted players to avoid such a conundrum in the future.

