After Rishabh Pant, Team India support staff member tests positive for COVID-19: Reports

In the latest blow for the Indian contingent in England, a member of the team's support staff has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The development comes shortly after Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per a report in Indian Express, three assistant coaches have also been placed in quarantine after the support staff member's positive result. None of them will travel with the team to Durham for a warm-up match next week.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement regarding Pant's positive test, the Indian Express reported that the wicketkeeper is currently isolating at home.

Pant was recently seen attending a Euro 2020 football match between England and Germany in London. The picture of him at the game went viral on social media and he came in for some criticism after reports emerged that he was the player who had tested positive.

Earlier, several members of the England ODI contingent for their series against Pakistan also tested positive. Following the development, the ECB was forced to place the entire squad in isolation and pick a fresh team, which thumped Pakistan 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and a member of staff tested positive after returning from England, forcing the country's cricket board (SLC) to reschedule their limited-overs series against India.

Indian cricket board BCCI says nothing to worry about

Following the news of Pant's positive test, Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said all necessary precautions are being taken. Without naming Pant, Shukla told ANI:

"One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days.”

"Team India is fine, there is no problem. Secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to team management everybody should follow the COVID protocols, strict measures whatever could be adopted as per the recommendations must be followed and all safety precautions should be taken and the team has to be very careful during the England tour," he added.

India are scheduled to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Championship XI starting from July 20 in Durham. The India-England Test series will begin in Nottingham from August 4.

