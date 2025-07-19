Indian pacer ruled out of the 4th Test ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester: Reports

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to be unavailable for the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, July 23. An Indian Express report stated that Arshdeep needed stitches for the cut that he sustained on his bowling hand during a net session on Thursday, July 17. This could force him to be unavailable for selection for the crunch match.

The ongoing England series is the first time that the 26-year-old has been picked for a red-ball tour for India. However, he did not make his debut in the second Test match at Edgbaston. The tourists opted to go with Akash Deep as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the match.

“He has stitches on his hand and is likely won’t be available for the fourth Test match, the Indian team will see if he is ready for the fifth Test or not,” a source told Indian Express.

The report also mentioned that Akash Deep did not bowl in the nets before the team departed for Manchester from Beckenham as he was suffering from a groin niggle. The pacer had left the field on Day 4 of the Lord's Test after feeling discomfort.

The news of Arshdeep and Akash Deep's injuries could come as a big blow for India. This may force them to definitely include Bumrah in the playing XI for the crunch match.

Jasprit Bumrah under the spotlight as India head to Manchester looking to square the series

After training in Beckenham for a couple of days, India will head to Manchester for the fourth Test match, which starts on Wednesday, July 23. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah and whether or not the ace pacer features in the playing XI for the must-win match.

Bumrah played the series opener at Leeds, where he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He missed the second Test match at Birmingham before returning to play at Lord's. He took another fifer in the third Test match, which helped restrict England to 387 in the first innings.

If both Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep are ruled out of the fourth Test match, then India can go in with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and bring Prasidh Krishna. The latter played the series opener, back into the playing XI.

