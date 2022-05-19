NP-W vs UG-W, T20 International Series 2022, Match 3: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Prediction

Nepal Women (NP-W) will meet Uganda Women (UG-W) for the third T20 International on Thursday (May 19) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

This series has been all about the dominance of Uganda Women's team, whose players have performed well with both bat and the ball. Nepal Women's team's performance has been disappointing as they were unable to perform well in either of the two matches.

The Uganda team will be looking forward to winning this match and eventually the tournament. Nepal Women are expected to perform better, but the dominance by Uganda Women may not help them do so.

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Nepal-W Playing XI

Rubina Chhetry (C), Jyoti Pandey (WK), Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Roma Thapa, and Bindu Rawal

Uganda-W Playing XI

Consylate Nimungu (C), Kevin Awino (WK), Janet Mbabazi, Leona Babirye, Rita Musamali, Sarah Walaza, Franklin Najjumba, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Nyagendo, and Sarah Akiteng

Match Details

NP-W vs UG-W, Uganda Women's Tour of Nepal, 3rd T20 International

Date and Time: 19th May, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

Pitch Report

Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has a well-balanced pitch. As the bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface, batsmen will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface.

The playing surface will remain the same throughout the game. The pitch gets somewhat easier to bat in the second innings, hence the team that wins the toss should look to chase.

Today’s UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kevin Awino is the best wicketkeeper pick for the Dream11 team as she is getting a lot of points from catches. She can also perform well with the bat, so add her to your Dream11 team.

Batters

Bindu Rawal is the only good batter from Nepal Women who has smashed 38 runs in just two matches. Along with her, you can also pick Franklin Najjumba and Sarita Magar.

All-rounders

Janet Mbabazi impressed every cricket fan with her all-round performance in the last match, scoring 16 runs and taking two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. Another good pick for the Dream11 team is Rubina Chhetry.

Bowlers

Kabita Kunwar is the best bowler pick for this Dream11 team as she has taken four wickets in the last two matches. Consylate Aweko is another good pick from Uganda Women, who has picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

Top 3 best players to pick in NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W) - 164 points

Kabita Kunwar (NP-W) - 150 points

Rita Musamali (UG-W) - 136 points

Important Stats for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Consylate Aweko - 2 runs and 3 wickets

Rubina Chhetry - 26 runs and 2 wickets

Bindu Rawal - 38 runs

UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Fantasy suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Awino, Sarita Magar, F Najjumba, B Rawal, R Chhetry, I Barma, J Mbabazi (c), R Musamali (vc), C Aweko, K Kunwar, and S Akiteng

Fantasy suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Awino, Sarita Magar, F Najjumba, B Rawal, R Chhetry, Sita Rana, J Mbabazi (c), R Musamali (vc), C Aweko, K Kunwar, and P Egaru

