Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 7, England Legends vs South Africa Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the seventh match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 to be played at Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday.

England Legends lost to Sri Lanka Legends in their opening game of the competition. The English side displayed poor performances with both the bat and the ball and were beaten comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the English batters were bundled out on 78, with Ian Bell top-scoring with 15. The bowlers did pick up three wickets but there wasn’t much to defend as they lost the game in the 15th over. They will hope for a much-improved performance on Thursday.

The South Africa Legends, on the other hand, have played two games so far. They lost to India Legends in their opening game but bounced back to beat New Zealand Legends in their next game. It was a solid performance from them to grab two points.

Johan Botha and Thandi Tshabalala wreaked havoc as they picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to restrict the Kiwis to 99. Andrew Puttick scored an unbeaten fifty (51* off 36 balls) to guide them across the line in the 14th over.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details:

Match: England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 7, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022.

Date and Time: September 15 2022, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Green Park is a balanced track. The spinners are expected to play a vital role while bowling on this surface. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kanpur is expected to hover between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Probable XIs

England Legends

Probable XI

Mal Loye, Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

South Africa Legends

Probable XI

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

England Legends need to fire in unison to register their first win of the competition. South Africa will be brimming with confidence after their win in their last game and will look to repeat their performance.

With the Proteas having the winning momentum behind them, they are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: South Africa Legends to win this encounter.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

