West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off in the second game of the five-match T20I series. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be hosting this clash on Sunday, August 5.

West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. In the series opener, they defeated India by four runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

After opting to bat first, the hosts put up a score of 149 for the loss of six wickets. Rovman Powell was their star batter after he racked up 48 runs off 32 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Nicholas Pooran slowed down after an aggressive start. He scored 41 off 34 before Hardik Pandya dismissed him.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece. Mukesh Kumar, who became only the second Indian to make debuts in all three formats on the same tour, returned wicketless in three overs.

India were in the contest for quite some time, but the loss of wickets at regular intervals saw them fall short of the target. Tilak Varma looked fearless on his international debut after he scored 39 runs off 22 balls with two fours and three sixes.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in Guyana is around 146, which means that an overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Out of eight completed matches, five have been won by the team batting second.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (C), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies will go into the match as the favourites since they are more experienced compared to the Indian team. The hosts will also be high on confidence after beating the World No. 1 team in the series opener.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

