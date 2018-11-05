Run machine turns 30 - A recap to 30 'Virat' records of King Kohli

Records at a glance

If a word could define Virat Kohli, it would be passion. There seems to be a different zeal in the way he goes about his business, and his courage seems to be infectious. Aggression, athleticism, temperament and mindset - these have been the key mantras to the success of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

It is because of his inert strength, determination and steely nerves that Kohli has taken Indian cricket to new heights. Kohli has broken innumerable records, both, national as well as international in the process. While his national records include the ones such as the fastest ODI century and most double hundreds by an Indian captain, his global records have been something even better to celebrate.

Virat has redefined batting since 2016, and has been in a league of his own, dominating and stamping his authority in every game. He has been in a record breaking spree, tumbling the records of many legends in the process.

The ICC Cricketer of the Year has improved his game multiple fold after taking the leadership reins from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli has scored runs throughout the world, and most recently conquering his long time nemesis England and James Anderson. Captaincy seems to have taken his game on another level, as he is most often seen leading from the front.

There are many cricketers who try to establish themselves in the side at 30. However, Virat is already a legend at this juncture, with still a lot of cricket left in him. Even after reaching unprecedented heights of success, Kohli refuses to take anything for granted, and discharges his national duty with utmost pride and vigilance.

As the Mr. Consistent of Cricket turns 30, without further ado, let us have a recap to 30 of King Kohli's 'Virat' records.

