Rwanda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Rwanda Cricket Association is set to host Malawi and Bahrain for a tri-nation series from July 18 to 27. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali will be hosting all 13 games of the competition.

The teams will be contesting in a quadruple round-robin format, which will see them play eight games each in the league stage. Then, the top two teams will lock horns in the final on July 27. Interestingly, it will be the first T20I meeting between Bahrain and Rwanda men's teams.

Rwanda last competed in the Africa Continental Cup 2024, where they finished third among four teams with three wins in nine games. Oscar Manishimwe was their best batter with 251 runs, while Muhammad Nadir impressed by taking 11 wickets.

Meanwhile, Bahrain and Malawi competed in the Quad Nations Cup earlier this month. The Malawi side finished at the last position with only a solitary win in six appearances. Sami Sohail (170 runs) contributed the most with the bat, while Daniel Jakiel did well for them to take six wickets.

With four wins in six games, Bahrain finished at the top of the table, and went on to win the title as well. Fiaz Ahmed (257 runs) was the finest batter, while Rizwan Butt returned as the top bowler with 12 wickets.

It is worth noting that Rwanda and Malawi will look to prepare themselves well for the 2026 T20 World Cup qualification tournament. On the other hand, Bahrain has already been eliminated from the race to the ICC event.

Rwanda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, July 18

Match 1 - Bahrain vs Rwanda, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Saturday, July 19

Match 2 - Malawi vs Bahrain, 12:45pm IST (9:15am Local)

Match 3 - Rwanda vs Malawi, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Sunday, July 20

Match 4 - Malawi vs Bahrain, 12:45pm IST (9:15am Local)

Match 5 - Bahrain vs Rwanda, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 6 - Rwanda vs Malawi, 12:45pm IST (9:15am Local)

Match 7 - Bahrain vs Rwanda, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Monday, July 23

Match 8 - Rwanda vs Malawi, 12:45pm IST (9:15am Local)

Match 9 - Malawi vs Bahrain, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Wednesday, July 25

Match 10 - Bahrain vs Rwanda, 12:45pm IST (9:15am Local)

Match 11 - Malawi vs Bahrain, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Saturday, July 26

Match 12 - Rwanda vs Malawi, 5:15pm IST (1:45pm Local)

Sunday, July 27

Final - TBA vs TBA, 4:30pm IST (1pm Local)

Rwanda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will be live-streaming the tournament for the Indian viewers. The interested fans can buy a match pass for INR 19 or a tournament pass for INR 59.

Rwanda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Rwanda

Didier Ndikubwimana, Clinton Rubagumya, Zappy Bimenyimana, Muhammad Nadir, Ignace Ntirenganya, Isaie Niyomugabo, Aime Mucyodusenge, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Oscar Manishimwe, Emile Rukiriza, Israel Mugisha, Martin Akayezu, Eric Kubwimana.

Malawi

Donnex Kansonkho (c), Sami Sohail (vc), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete, Daniel Jakiel, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Trust Makaya, Chisomo Malaya, Kennedy Mtunduwatha, Salim Nihute, Blessings Pondani, Muhammad Somani, Suhail Vayani.

Bahrain

Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Asif Ali, Prashant Kurup, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Schail Ahmed, Imran Javed Anwer, Ali Dawood, Rizwan Butt, Aboul Majio, Muhammed Basil, Abdullah Yousuf, Imran Khan, Shashank Shekhar.

