Rwanda vs Ghana, 3rd and 4th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Rwanda will lock horns with Ghana in the third and fourth games of the five-match T20I series to be played on Friday, August 20 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The hosts started the series with a victory by a narrow margin of one wicket on Wednesday, August 18. Chasing 165, Rwanda found themselves in trouble. However, Martin Akayezu’s timely 19-ball 51 with three fours and six sixes took them over the finish line with two balls left.

The visitors made a stupendous comeback, winning the second match on the same day by two wickets with 17 balls left. After electing to field first, they restricted the home team to an under-par score of 139. Obed Harvey was the standout bowler with figures of 4-0-18-2.

In the run-chase, Ghana were cruising along at 76/1 in 6.2 overs after Amulok Singh’s 19-ball 45. But the fall of wickets thereafter pushed the visitors on the backfoot. In the end, Devender Singh’s short, but useful 12-ball knock of 15 helped Ghana draw an equalizer in the series.

Match Details:

Match: Rwanda vs Ghana, 3rd and 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 20, 01:00 PM IST and 05:20 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Weather report:

The clouds will be there throughout the duration of the two matches, though the chances of rain are minimal. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with the humidity mostly in the high-60s.

Pitch Report:

The pitch has been a good one for batting thus far in the series. Martin Akayezu and Amulok Singh have shown that shot-making isn’t all that tough on the surface. The chasing teams have tasted success and therefore, batting second should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda

Martin Akayezu is currently the leading run-scorer for Rwanda with 80 runs at an average of 40. Opening batter Eric Dusingizimana has also shown his class. Kevin Irzkoze has picked up four wickets for Rwanda at an economy rate of six. He also has a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Playing XI: Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndkubwimana, Eric Niyomugabo, Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Bosco Tuyizere, Martin Akayezu, Clinton Rubagumya, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kevin Irzkoze, Yvan Mitari

Ghana

Amulok Singh is the leading run-scorer, not only for Ghana, but also in the series. He has scored 103 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 174.57. The other batters need to lend him support as well. Godfred Bakiweyem is the leading wicket-taker for Ghana, having picked up five wickets.

Playing XI: Javes Vifah, Amoluk Singh, Samson Awiah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Moses Anafie, Devender Singh, Godfred Bakiweyem, Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena, Joseph Theodore

Match prediction

Both teams have strong batting line-ups in their ranks. The team batting second should be able to come out trumps.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Rwanda Cricket YouTube Channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee