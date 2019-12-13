Ryan Burl's League of Opportunities

In a raucous corner of the subcontinent, Bangladeshi fans are gearing up for a special edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. It holds a larger importance with the tournament expected to provide a blueprint in shaping the Bangladeshi squad for T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

But even so, the BPL and its stars will probably fly under the radar with international cricket and the Indian Premier League commanding attention. And no other player has slipped under the radar as much as Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe when it comes to adding to the T20 extravaganza.

It was mildly surprising when the Chattogram Challengers snapped him up at the BPL draft this year. But it shouldn't be given his adaptability and the expertise he has so often demonstrated on slow pitches. This maybe his first major T20 deal, but certainly not his first overseas league.

He represented the Mis Ainak Region in Afghanistan’s domestic T20 league, the Shpageeza Cricket League. His ability to sweep and slog spinners was a major talking point at the tournament.

On tour with Zimbabwe to Bangladesh in a tri-series also featuring Afghanistan as recently as September, he smashed 30 off a Shakib Al Hasan over on a low, turning Bangladesh pitch. It was no mean feat considering the latter’s bowling prowess. Burl slog-swept and reverse-swept to complement mighty swings over the square-leg boundary to bring up his maiden T20 fifty.

Not only had he stepped up in a situation that demanded late strikes and hefty blows. but also, more importantly, he put his hand up in the absence of Zimbabwe’s key all-rounder, Sikandar Raza.

After breakthrough performances in the T20I series, he’s relishing the opportunity to go big against some big names. In an exclusive interview, he talks about playing in Bangladesh and his all-round abilities.

“It is great to be back in Bangladesh," says Burl. "I enjoy the wickets here, as well as the fans who are absolutely cricket crazy, which is awesome to play in front of.”

T20 tracks laid out in the subcontinent tend to be slower and can sometimes play in the bowler’s favour, especially in the death overs. Batting in the middle order for Zimbabwe, he was often required to close out the innings or steer the side to a defendable total. Adjusting to the conditions hasn’t been a tall order for the southpaw.

However, it did require him to mould his all-round prowess to suit the conditions. “The wickets here are generally slower and turn a bit, so it suits my game of playing sweeps and reverse sweeps," he adds.

In what is a mix of hockey and cricket, many batsmen--often southpaws for whom, ironically, a hockey stick does not exist--have explored the option of the reverse sweep as a tactic and an extra scoring shot. "It’s something which I enjoy doing because I’ve played a lot of hockey,” says Burl. Scotland’s George Munsey, England’s Tom Banton and Somerset’s Tom Abell (who will play for the Rangpur Riders) have all attributed their deftness at playing the sweeps to having played a great deal of hockey.

Moving on the lesser talked about aspect of Burl’s game, his leg-spin, has been decent in the recent times and consistency has become his watchword. In the tri-series involving Singapore and Nepal, he finished as the joint leading wicket-taker with six in four games. It is no surprise that, yet again, the onus will be on the spinners to deliver on slower pitches that could prove difficult for the batsmen as the tournament progresses.

“In terms of my bowling I’ve just tried to be as consistent as possible in my lengths while trying to mix up variations," says Burl. "On the fielding front, I’m continuously trying to make an impact and create chances.”

He will team up with the likes of Pakistan’s Imad Wasim and Caribbean Premier League stars Rayad Emrit, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams. Chris Gayle is expected to bolster the squad halfway through the tournament. With Mahmudullah, Bangladesh's T20 captain, captaining the side and the likes of Imrul Kayes and Rubel Hossain present, the team is not bereft of the senior Bangladeshi pros.

Ryan Burl en route his maiden fifty against Bangladesh. Picture Credits: The Daily Star

Talking about the chemistry in the squad with English coaches Paul Nixon and Kabir Ali, Burl says: “ Having legends like Kabir Ali and Paul Nixon onboard provide great experience. So it’s good to tap into the knowledge and learn some other aspects of the game. There are some very experienced international players in our team. They bring a positive energy and good team chemistry. It’s a good vibe altogether.”

Burl has played in a Zimbabwean side that has seen multiple player strikes, pay disputes with the board, players being suspended or axed on “disciplinary grounds” and recently, the ICC suspension of the rights of Zimbabwe Cricket over political involvement. Having reinstated the board and their rights as a full member, however, Zimbabwe wasn’t allowed to compete in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers and will not participate in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe has lost quality cricketers recently, like the two-metre tall quick Blessing Muzarabani who signed a Kolpak contract with English county team Northamptonshire and the likes of opener Solomon Mire and captain Hamilton Masakadza, both of whom have retired from international cricket.

Sikandar Raza was dropped from the touring party following an outburst where he expressed his frustrations over the governing board’s failure to retain the sanctity of the game in the country.

“Losing great players will always happen over time, it is sad, but also exciting times as it provides opportunities for people to step up," says Burl. "No matter what you have to do, try taking advantage when you can.” It also reflects the depth of the squad even during tough times.

Having more or less nailed his place in the Zimbabwean side, Burl aims to play with no pressure of international commitments. Chattogram Challengers (previously called Chittagong Vikings/Kings) finished as the runners-up in the second season in 2013 and have reached the playoffs only twice since then. Can they do better, and clinch the trophy?

“We certainly think we can win, that’s the whole reason we play the game. As a sportsperson we will always look to accept the challenge and win any game we play. The energy levels are high and the boys are excited.”

With the presence of young players and those with experience like Nurul Hasan, Nasir Hossain and Pinak Ghosh, it remains to be seen which local talent catches the eyes of the selectors. For now, Burl is impressed with what he has seen.

“I can’t pinpoint one player who has impressed me more than others," says Burl. "I feel they are all unique and special in their own way. I’m looking forward to seeing which players can put their hand up and make a big impact as the tournament goes ahead.”

