S Sreesanth selects Rohit Sharma as captain of his Indian T20 team

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has named his current India T20I XI and chose Rohit Sharma as its skipper. The Kerala-based player felt that Virat Kohli should continue leading the Indian cricket team in the other formats, but the Mumbai Indians skipper deserves to take over the reins in the shortest form.

S Sreesanth is gearing up to come back to the international arena. In a live chat with WION, the former Rajasthan Royals player picked his current best India XI, a team that included himself, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina.

And with all due respect to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain in T20s: S Sreesanth

Sreesanth played his last international match in August 2011

In Sreesanth's view, the former Indian cricket team vice-captain Suresh Raina deserves more appreciation than he gets. The pace bowler also hinted that Rohit Sharma could be a better T20I captain than Virat Kohli.

Speaking of their record as the Indian T20I skipper, Virat Kohli has led the team in 37 games, winning 22 of them. On the other hand, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the Indian cricket team has won 15 out of 19 T20I matches. Sharma's win percentage as a captain is much better than Kohli.

When asked to pick an Indian XI from the current pool of players, S Sreesanth replied:

"I firmly believe in one team for all formats. Suresh Raina is someone who deserves a lot more appreciation. And with all due respect to Virat, Rohit will captain in T20s, and Kohli can take the captain's band in all other formats."

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as his team's openers, with Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and KL Rahul forming the middle order. MS Dhoni held the number six position in his lineup, and the duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja constituted the all-rounders' department.

He selected Kuldeep Yadav to back Jadeja in the spin attack and completed his team with himself and Jasprit Bumrah.

S Sreesanth's India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sreesanth.