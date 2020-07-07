×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

S Sreesanth selects Rohit Sharma as captain of his Indian T20 team

  • S Sreesanth also felt that Suresh Raina deserved more appreciation than he gets.
  • Rohit Sharma has been very successful as a captain in the shortest form.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Jul 2020, 15:49 IST
Rohit Sharma has captained India in 19 T20I matches
Rohit Sharma has captained India in 19 T20I matches

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has named his current India T20I XI and chose Rohit Sharma as its skipper. The Kerala-based player felt that Virat Kohli should continue leading the Indian cricket team in the other formats, but the Mumbai Indians skipper deserves to take over the reins in the shortest form.

S Sreesanth is gearing up to come back to the international arena. In a live chat with WION, the former Rajasthan Royals player picked his current best India XI, a team that included himself, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina.

And with all due respect to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain in T20s: S Sreesanth

Sreesanth played his last international match in August 2011
Sreesanth played his last international match in August 2011

In Sreesanth's view, the former Indian cricket team vice-captain Suresh Raina deserves more appreciation than he gets. The pace bowler also hinted that Rohit Sharma could be a better T20I captain than Virat Kohli.

Speaking of their record as the Indian T20I skipper, Virat Kohli has led the team in 37 games, winning 22 of them. On the other hand, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the Indian cricket team has won 15 out of 19 T20I matches. Sharma's win percentage as a captain is much better than Kohli.

When asked to pick an Indian XI from the current pool of players, S Sreesanth replied:

"I firmly believe in one team for all formats. Suresh Raina is someone who deserves a lot more appreciation. And with all due respect to Virat, Rohit will captain in T20s, and Kohli can take the captain's band in all other formats."
Advertisement

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as his team's openers, with Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and KL Rahul forming the middle order. MS Dhoni held the number six position in his lineup, and the duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja constituted the all-rounders' department.

He selected Kuldeep Yadav to back Jadeja in the spin attack and completed his team with himself and Jasprit Bumrah.

S Sreesanth's India XIRohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sreesanth.

Published 07 Jul 2020, 15:49 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma S Sreesanth
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7
STT 114/4 (10 ov)
AZ-U23
LIVE
Stockholm Tigers won the toss and elected to bat
STT VS AZ-U23 live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SUN 89/7 (10 ov)
AZ-U23 90/3 (8.4 ov)
Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 won by 7 wickets
SUN VS AZ-U23 live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 6 | Today
VAR 76/8 (10 ov)
MCC 79/3 (8.1 ov)
Marsta CC won by 7 wickets
VAR VS MCC live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
NAC 166/3 (10 ov)
STT 88/3 (10 ov)
Nacka CC won by 78 runs.
NAC VS STT live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
SSK 68/7 (10 ov)
DIC 69/2 (8.5 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 8 wickets
SSK VS DIC live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SSK 81/4 (10 ov)
SICC 60/7 (10 ov)
Stockholm Super Kings won by 21 runs.
SSK VS SICC live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
SCC 87/5 (10 ov)
NAC 89/3 (8.1 ov)
Nacka CC won by 7 wickets
SCC VS NAC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी