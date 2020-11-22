Sreesanth set to play President's Cup in Alappuzha next month

Former India speedster S Sreesanth will likely return to the cricket field next month as Kerala Cricket Association President Sajan K. Varghese has confirmed his participation in the upcoming President's Cup.

Following Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry's footsteps, the Kerala Cricket Association aims to conduct a T20 league in Alappuzha next month. Fantasy sports giant Dream11 will be the title sponsor of the competition.

Talking to Sportstar on Saturday, Sajan Varghese gave an update on the tournament and Sreesanth's availability for the same.

"Yes, definitely. Sreesanth will be an attraction. Every player will be in a bio-bubble in one hotel in Alappuzha. We are looking at the first week of December. The clearance from the Kerala government is the main thing," said Varghese.

He added that the tournament would follow the same league format as the Jharkhand, Andhra, and Puducherry competitions.

Sreesanth played his last T20 match in 2013

Sreesanth was one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket and played quite a few matches for the senior side.

The fast bowler was an integral part of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he was also a part of the Indian team that lifted the Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Unfortunately, the Kerala-based player received a ban from the BCCI for his involvement in the infamous IPL match-fixing scandal in 2013.

His seven-year ban ended last September, and the President's Cup will be his first major tournament after the ban.

The 37-year-old's last T20 match before the ban was an IPL encounter where he represented the Rajasthan Royals against the Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth has scalped 50 wickets in 60 matches at a strike rate of 23.8 in T20 cricket.

It will be interesting to see if Sreesanth ever gets the opportunity to don the blue jersey again at the international level.