SA-A vs IND-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein is all set to host the second unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A on November 29, Monday.

Despite growing concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, both teams have decided to continue the series. Recently, the ICC has called off the Women’s World Cup Qualifier and the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series in the country.

In the first unofficial Test, South Africa A looked in brilliant touch, particularly with the willow. Almost all their batters played well, with very little assistance for bowlers. Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries.

For India A, there were good performances from captain Priyank Panchal, who scored 96, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who smacked a beautiful century. All eyes will be on Hanuma Vihari, who failed to convert his start into a big score.

South Africa A vs India A Match Details

Match: South Africa A vs India A, Second unofficial Test.

Date and Time: November 29-December 2, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

South Africa A vs India A Weather Report

The last day of the first game got abandoned because of rain. However, the weather should be clear for this game. Clear skies without any rain interruption can be expected. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

South Africa A vs India A Pitch Report

Both sets of batters looked in good touch on this wicket, as bowlers struggled after receiving some lateral movement. Bowlers need to spend a lot of time to find the right lines and lengths to grab wickets.

South Africa A vs India A Probable XIs

South Africa A

Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi smacked beautiful centuries in the first game. J Smith, Qeshile and George Linde backed them up by scoring centuries as well. Lutho Sipamla and George Linde looked in good touch with the ball.

Probable XI

Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (c), Raynard van Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman.

India A

Captain Priyank Panchal missed his century by just four runs in the first game. Abhimanyu Easwaran looked in brilliant touch, and he went on to score a ton. With the ball, Navdeep Saini and Nagwaswalla bagged two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Umran Malik.

South Africa A vs India A Prediction

With the game to take place over four days, we can expect the contest to end in a high-scoring draw, as the surface rarely assists bowlers. Batters tend to score a lot of runs, and both teams have equally strong batting line-ups.

South Africa A vs India A live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: PitchVision YouTube Channel.

