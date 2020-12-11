SA v ENG 2020: South Africa slams England players, says 'third-world country' prejudice behind abandoning the tour

The kerfuffle between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has hit a new low. CSA has chastised England cricketers for abandoning the tour without justification. It cited 'third-world country' prejudice as a reason.

England won the T20I series 3-0. The subsequent ODI series saw multiple confirmed and unconfirmed COVID-19 cases in both the camps. The whole series was eventually called off.

In between, both the boards also exchanged barbs over England players breaching the bio-secure bubble at Newlands. ECB had blamed CSA's poor practice facilities at the stadium.

Judge Zak Yacoob, the chair of CSA's interim board, defended their arrangements. In a virtual press conference, he said:

What I want to negate is an idea that our provision of services was substandard and that there is any justification for the English saying they did not want to participate and go home. The facts are that ultimately, they were negative. We have gone into or protocols and we think that our protocols have been very good.

He added:

There may have been an issue of psychological troubles. People may have felt nervous about false positives. Our position is that we do not wish to blame the English, but we wish to say absolutely and completely that any notion that they went away because it was in any way our fault, is completely wrong.

We managed COVID-19 better than England: CSA

There have been reports about Sri Lanka mulling withdrawing from their upcoming tour to South Africa. SLC is also in talks with ECB for getting a clearer view of CSA's facilities.

Judge Yacoob talked about a 'third-world country' prejudice by England over CSA's managing of the virus. He also hoped that Sri Lanka's tour will go as planned regardless. He added:

"There is an awkward narrative coming out that third world countries can't manage these things properly. I can say we have been managing the virus much better than England. There was some attempt to ensure that in relation with what happened with England, Sri Lanka should not come here. They are coming next week, I hope."

Sri Lanka is scheduled to tour South Africa for a 2-Test series starting on 26th December.