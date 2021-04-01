SuperSport Park, Centurion: A look at the ODI records

The SuperSport Park in Centurion will play host to the South African cricket team's first ODI match of 2021. The home team will cross swords with Pakistan in its first series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Pakistan have played one series under this new competition, where they beat Zimbabwe 2-1.

However, the Pakistani team does not have an excellent record in ODIs on South African pitches. It has won only 12 out of the 34 ODIs played between the two nations in South Africa.

With Centurion set to host the first ODI of South Africa vs Pakistan series, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous games played at SuperSport Park.

Stadium name: SuperSport Park

City: Centurion

ODI matches played: 52

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 0

Highest individual score: 178 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs Australia, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Trent Johnston (IRE) vs Canada, 2009

Highest team score: 392/6 - South Africa vs Pakistan, 2007

Lowest team score: 118 - South Africa vs India, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 319/3 - South Africa vs England, 2016

Average run rate: 5.22

Average 1st innings score: 246

Head-to-head record in ODIs at SuperSport Park: Played: 6, Won by South Africa: 4, Won by Pakistan: 2

What happened in the previous South Africa vs Pakistan ODI at SuperSport Park?

Imam-ul-Haq scored a century for Pakistan at SuperSport Park in January 2019

Pakistan and South Africa squared off in an ODI at SuperSport Park on January 2, 2019. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, despite the rainy weather. Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq hit a century, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez scored a fifty each as Pakistan ended with 317 runs on the board.

South Africa made a brisk start to the second innings. Keeping the rainy conditions in mind, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, and Faf du Plessis guided the team to 187/2 in 33 overs. The D/L par score was 174, and since the rain did not allow further play, South Africa won the match by 13 runs.