When and where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series? 

South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series will begin on Friday (April 2) at SuperSport Park. The two teams will then travel to Johannesburg for the second game before returning to Centurion for the third one-dayer.

The series will mark South Africa's ICC Cricket World Cup Super League debut. The Proteas have not played a single ODI game since March 2020. Meanwhile, Pakistan hold eighth position in the standings with 20 points to their name in three matches.

The upcoming South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series will give both nations a chance to sneak into the top 5 of the standings. Here is the schedule for this series.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI - April 2, Centurion

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI - April 4, Johannesburg

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI - April 7, Centurion

(The start time for all 3 ODI matches is 10:00 AM Local Time [1:30 PM IST])

Star Sports to live telecast South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series in India

Star Sports 1 and Hotstar will be telecasting the series between Pakistan vs South Africa starting from tomorrow. #SAvPAK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2021

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the 3 ODIs.

India: Star Sports (Live Telecast), Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

United States: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Sports

Can South Africa begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign with a win?

South Africa are the only Test-playing nation to have not played a single match in this new league

Centurion has been a happy-hunting venue for South Africa in ODIs, as they have won 26 out of the 39 ODIs they have played here. Temba Bavuma's men will thus be keen to start the tournament on a winning note.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can spoil the Proteas' win-loss record at SuperSport Park during this series.