SA vs BAN: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 30 of T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh will play their penultimate match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 round tomorrow against South Africa. This match is important for the Proteas because if they win tomorrow, they will inch a step closer to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semifinals are almost zero. Even if the Mahmudullah-led outfit win their next two matches, they may not reach the next round.

While Bangladesh will aim to end their three-match losing streak in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa will try to complete a hat-trick of wins. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

SA vs BAN head-to-head stats

South Africa have a dominant 6-0 lead in T20I matches against Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi side have never emerged victorious against South Africa in the shortest format of the game.

The last time South Africa and Bangladesh played in a T20 World Cup match was back in 2007. The Proteas registered a comfortable win against Bangladesh at home.

SA vs BAN: Numbers you need to know before Match 30 of T20 World Cup 2021

Among current South African T20 World Cup squad members, David Miller has scored the most runs against Bangladesh. The southpaw has aggregated 157 runs, including one century.

Soumya Sarkar has been the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is against South Africa. He has scored 135 runs at an average of 33.75.

Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets in his only T20I appearance against Bangladesh. The South African pacer is yet to perform at his best in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mustafizur Rahman has taken one wicket in two T20I matches against South Africa. He will have to bring his 'A' game to the table in tomorrow's match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the South Africa vs Bangladesh match finish off with a boundary? Yes No 2 votes so far