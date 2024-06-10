SA vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup match

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in match number 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10. The Group D match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Proteas have won both of their matches so far, but their batting has not been very convincing in the tournament. They were in big trouble once again against the Netherlands, crumbling to 12-4 in a chase of 104. David Miller (59* off 51) prevented them from another embarrassment, scoring a defiant half-century.

As for Bangladesh, they registered a close two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Bowling first, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 124-9 as Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three scalps each. They lost eight wickets in the chase but sneaked home in 19 overs.

South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa and Bangladesh have met eight times in the T20I format, with the Proteas enjoying an 8-0 lead in the head-to-head battle. Bangladesh will look to end the losing streak on Monday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 8

Matches won by South Africa: 8

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

South Africa and Bangladesh have met thrice in the Men's T20 World Cup, with the former winning all three games. The two sides last clashed in the World Cup in the 2022 edition, with South Africa registering victory by 104 runs as Rilee Rossouw slammed 109 off 56.

Matches Played: 3

Matches won by South Africa: 3

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 South Africa vs Bangladesh T20Is

South Africa have registered thumping wins by 104 runs, six wickets and 83 runs in their last three T20I matches against Bangladesh.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between the two sides.

South Africa (205/5) beat Bangladesh (101) by 104 runs, Oct 27, 2022

South Africa (86/4) beat Bangladesh (84) by 6 wickets, Nov 2, 2021

South Africa (224/4) beat Bangladesh (141) by 83 runs, Oct 29, 2017

South Africa (195/4) beat Bangladesh (175/9) by 20 runs, Oct 26, 2017

South Africa (169/4) beat Bangladesh (138) by 31 runs, July 7, 2015

