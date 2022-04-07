SA vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

The second Test between South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on April 8. South Africa won the first game comprehensively and will be eyeing another series victory.

On the back of fifties from Dean Elgar (67) and Temba Bavuma (93), the hosts posted 367 on the board in their first innings. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Bangladesh on 298 to get a handy lead of 69.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy played a marathon innings of 137 off 326 balls to help Bangladesh get close to the Proteas’ total. Simon Harmer for South Africa picked up four wickets.

Elgar stepped up in the second innings as he scored a fifty (64). However, a lack of support from the other batters meant that they were knocked over on 204.

The Bangladesh batters faltered in the fourth innings as the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer wreaked havoc in the visitors’ camp. They picked up all ten wickets between them to knock over Bangladesh on 53 to win the game by 220 runs.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat South Africa (SA)?

South Africa have looked brilliant in their home summer so far. After beating India, they have carried their winning momentum forward by beating Bangladesh in the first Test. They look a settled unit and despite missing their regular members, they won the first Test comprehensively and are on the brink of a series win.

Bangladesh needs to bring their A-game in the second Test. The batters have to take responsibility and back up their bowlers to challenge the Proteas in the upcoming Test. The Tigers have to be at their absolute best to level the series.

South Africa has a good balance to their side and with the home conditions favoring them, expect them to clean-sweep the series.

Prediction: South Africa (SA) to win this match

