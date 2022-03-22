SA vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the final game of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 23. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, entered the record books after winning the opening ODI of the series by 38 runs at SuperSport Park. Half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali Chowdhury helped the Tigers put up a daunting score of 314/7 on the board.

Das was also involved in a 95-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Iqbal, who scored a 67-ball 41. Thereafter, Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up four wickets and helped Bangladesh restrict South Africa to 276. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam picked up a combined tally of five wickets.

But the hosts made a stupendous comeback as they won the second ODI by seven wickets with 12.4 overs to spare. After being put into bat first in the Pink ODI, the Tigers found themselves in all sorts of trouble. They lost five wickets for just 34 runs in 12.4 overs.

From there on, Bangladesh made a recovery and got themselves up to 194 for nine in 50 overs. Afif Hossain Dhrubo was the star of the show for the visitors, as he scored 72 runs off 107 balls with nine fours. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also made 38 useful runs lower down the order.

Kagiso Rabada failed to make much of an impact in the first ODI, but put his best foot forward in the second game. The pacer made early inroads into the Tigers’ batting lineup and went on to pick up a five-wicket haul. The rest of the Proteas bowlers also did their job.

South Africa started their run-chase with authority as Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock put on 86 runs for the opening wicket off 12.3 overs. De Kock scored a 41-ball 62 before Shakib sent him back.

Thereafter, Kyle Verreynne stayed not out on 58 to see South Africa past the finish line. Skipper Temba Bavuma also scored 37 runs from 52 balls.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat South Africa (SA)?

Bangladesh will be looking to do the unthinkable and win the series.

South Africa have won 26 out of 44 ODIs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Although they lost their previous game at the venue, the Proteas will go into the match as favorites. But the Tigers won’t be mere pushovers by any means.

Prediction: South Africa to win.

