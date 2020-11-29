SA vs ENG Playing 11 and toss updates for today's match - 29th November 2020

South Africa and England will face off in the second T20I of their three-match series in Boland Park, Paarl today. The Proteas will be aiming to get back into the series after suffering a narrow defeat last time out. Jonny Bairstow was the star of the show for England, who were far from their best, and needed a special innings from the wicket-keeper batsman to get the win.

The game is part of England's tour to South Africa which features three T20Is and three ODIs. The 2019 World Cup winners will win the series if they win today, so the pressure will be massive on the hosts as they look to stay in the series and force a decider.

With Anrich Nortje set to return for South Africa, we will be in for an intriguing pace battle between some of the world's best fast bowlers. England's Jofra Archer and Curran brothers, and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will go up against each other.

SA vs ENG 2nd T20I: Who won the toss today?

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 2nd T20I and elected to have a bowl first.

What is the playing 11 for today's SA vs ENG match?

England are unchanged from their win in the first T20I, so the Curran brothers feature once again, while South Africa have shuffled their pack and called up Reeza Hendricks and Anrich Nortje in place of Pite van Biljon and Beuran Hendricks

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid