SA vs NED 2023: Willowmoore Park, Benoni pitch history and ODI records

Willowmoore Park will play host to the rescheduled second ODI of the series between South Africa and the Netherlands. The first match of the series was held in November 2021. It ended with no result due to rain. After that, the other two games had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

South Africa need to win the upcoming matches against the Netherlands to earn a direct ticket to the Cricket World Cup 2023. The Proteas currently hold the 10th position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with 78 points from 22 matches.

They have two games left and can finish in the top 8 if they win both. Before their match against the Dutch team starts, here's a look at Benoni's pitch history.

Willowmoore Park, Benoni ODI records & stats

Benoni has not hosted any ODI matches in the last six years. The last time Willowmoore Park played host to an ODI game was on September 27, 2016, where Australia defeated Ireland by nine wickets.

This venue has hosted 21 ODIs so far. South Africa have participated in nine of them, recording eight wins and a loss. The Proteas will start as the favorites to win tomorrow's game as well.

Here's a list of some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by this venue.

ODI matches played: 21

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 140 - Hashim Amla (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2008

Best bowling figures: 5/23 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. Pakistan, 1998

Highest team score: 399/6 - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2010

Lowest team score: 91 - Netherlands vs. Bermuda, 2006

Highest successful run-chase: 258/3 - Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2002

Average first-innings score: 239

Willowmoore Park, Benoni pitch report

Willowmoore Park has not hosted any ODIs in the recent past, which is why it is tough to predict how the wicket will play. The pitch should be good for batting because in 2010, South Africa smashed 399 runs in 50 overs against Zimbabwe on this ground.

Spinners should have a great time at this venue as well. In 2016, JP Duminy took a four-wicket haul against Ireland in Benoni, while Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa bagged three wickets against the Irish team.

Willowmoore Park, Benoni last ODI match

Australia crushed Ireland by nine wickets in the previous ODI on this ground. Adam Zampa's 3/37 helped Australia bowl Ireland out for 198 runs in the first innings. Chasing 199 for a win, Australia won the game in just 30.1 overs. Usman Khawaja's unbeaten 77-ball 82* guided the Aussies to a nine-wicket win.

Eleven wickets fell in the battle between Australia and Ireland, with pacers bagging eight of them. Seven sixes were hit by the batters of the two teams.

Brief Scores: Ireland 198 (John Anderson 39, Adam Zampa 3/37) lost to Australia 199/1 (Usman Khawaja 82*, Tim Murtagh 1/21) by 9 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes