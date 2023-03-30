SA vs NED Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Netherlands 2023 ODI series

The South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series will resume tomorrow afternoon with a match in Benoni. The two nations met in the first ODI of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series in November 2021. That game ended with no result due to rain.

Soon after, the two teams postponed the rest of the series due to COVID-19. After a year and a half, the South Africa vs Netherlands series will conclude with two matches on March 31 and April 2. Benoni and Johannesburg will host the two matches.

Before the series resumes, here's a look at the head-to-head record between South Africa and New Zealand in the ODI format.

South Africa vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against the Netherlands by 4-0. The two teams have crossed paths five times in the 50-over format, with the Proteas emerging victorious on four occasions. Their previous encounter did not produce a winner.

The Netherlands and South Africa met in a T20 World Cup group-stage match last year in Australia, where the Dutch team emerged victorious and knocked the Proteas out of the tournament. South Africa will be keen to avenge that loss in the upcoming matches.

Here's a summary of their ODI head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by South Africa - 4

Matches won by Netherlands - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Matches Tied - 0

SA vs NED head-to-head record in South Africa

The head-to-head record between South Africa and the Netherlands on South African soil stands at 0-0. The only South Africa vs Netherlands match hosted by the Proteas took place in November 2021, which ended with no result.

It will be interesting to see which team wins the first completed ODI between the two nations on South African soil. The Proteas will start as the favorites because of home advantage.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by South Africa - 0

Matches won by Netherlands - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 5 South Africa vs Netherlands ODI matches

South Africa have dominated the Dutch team in the 50-over format. They have recorded two wins by margins of more than 200 runs in their four encounters. The last completed ODI between the two teams was in 2013, where South Africa beat the Netherlands by 84 runs.

In the last South Africa vs Netherlands ODI, the Proteas scored 277/8 in 50 overs. The Dutch team was 11/0 after two overs when rain interrupted the proceedings and led to a no result.

On that note, here's a look at the summary of their last five matches:

SA (277/8) vs. NED (11/0) - No Result, Nov 26, 2021. SA (341/3) beat NED (258/9) by 84 runs, May 31, 2013. SA (351/5) beat NED (120) by 231 runs, Mar 3, 2011. SA (353/3) beat NED (132/9) by 221 runs, Mar 16, 2007. SA (328/3) beat NED (168/8) by 160 runs, Mar 5, 1996.

