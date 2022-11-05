SA vs NED, PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide pitch history and T20I records

The final day of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022 will start with a double-header at the Adelaide Oval. South Africa will battle the Netherlands in the first game, followed by a match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Netherlands have already been knocked out of the race to the semifinals, but the other three teams are still alive in the tournament. All three teams will hope that rain stays away from tomorrow's matches in Adelaide.

Ahead of the big games at the Adelaide Oval, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at this venue.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide T20I stats

T20I matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - David Warner (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 4/15 - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. England, 2011.

Highest team score: 233/2 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Lowest team score: 99/9 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/9 - England vs. Australia, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 180

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide last T20I match

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia played against Afghanistan in the previous T20I match at this venue. Both teams scored more than 160 runs in the game. Australia posted 168/8 on the board after receiving an invitation to bat first. In reply, Afghanistan finished with 164/7 in their 20 overs and lost by four runs.

15 wickets fell in the 40 overs of the Australia vs Afghanistan match, with spin bowlers scalping four of them. The batters from the two nations smashed 14 sixes in that contest.

Which team will qualify for the semifinals from Group 2? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes