SA vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match 

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 7. This will be the second match of the double-header. Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the other game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Proteas beat Australia 3-2 in a five-match ODI series at home last month. Even though the Aussies were without a number of their star names, South Africa still did commendably well to make a comeback after losing the first two games. They, however, went down to New Zealand by seven runs [DLS method] in the practice match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka reached the final of the Asia Cup, but came up with a forgettable batting performance in the summit clash against India. They ended suffering a 10-wicket embarrassment in Colombo. The Lankans also lost both their warm-up encounters, going down to Bangladesh won by 7 wickets and Afghanistan won by 6 wickets [DLS Method].

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 80 times in one-dayers, with the Proteas enjoying a 45-33 lead. One of the matches ended in a tie, while one game produced no result.

The last bilateral series between the teams was in 2021. Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-1 at home. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 80

Matches won by South Africa: 45

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 33

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 1

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met six times in the World Cup, with the Proteas winning four of those games. The Lankans emerged victorious in one match, while one game ended in a tie - in Durban during the 2003 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s only win came in Wellington in the 1992 World Cup. Arjuna Ranatunga’s all-round show (64 & 2/26) lifted them to a three-wicket win.

Last 5 South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

South Africa have won three of their last five ODIs against Sri Lanka. Their most recent meeting was in Colombo in September 2021. The Lankans clinched the game in dominating fashion, registering a 78-run triumph.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

SL (203/9) beat SA (125) by 78 runs, Sep 7, 2021

SA (283/6) beat SL (197) by 67 runs [DLS method], Sep 4, 2021

SL (300/9) beat SA (286/6) by 14 runs, Sep 2, 2021

SA (206/1) beat SL (203) by 9 wickets, Jun 28, 2019

SA (135/2) beat SL (225) by 41 runs [DLS method], Mar 16, 2019