SA vs WI 2023: Buffalo Park, East London pitch history and ODI records

South Africa will host the West Indies for two ODIs at Buffalo Park over the next three days. The first of the two matches will take place today, while the second ODI will take place on March 18. Both games will be day/night encounters.

West Indies recently played a two-match ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa and lost 0-2. The Proteas will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the ODI format as well.

Before the first game of the series between South Africa and the West Indies begins, here's a look at some important details about the pitch's history at Buffalo Park.

Buffalo Park, East London ODI records & stats

South African Airways XI v England - Tour Match Day Two

Buffalo Park has not hosted a single ODI match since 2017. So far, the venue has hosted 22 ODI matches, with South Africa participating in 18 of them. The Proteas have been quite dominant on this ground as they have recorded a win in 14 of their 18 outings.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams defending totals at this stadium. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss today opts to field first in East London.

Here's a look at some important stats from previous ODIs hosted by this venue:

ODI matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 150 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) vs. South Africa, 1999

Best bowling figures: 6/35 - Shaun Pollock (SA) vs. West Indies, 1999

Highest team score: 369/6 - South Africa vs. Bangladesh, 2017

Lowest team score: 115 - England vs. South Africa, 1996

Highest successful run-chase: 257/5 - Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, 1994

Average first-innings score: 207

Buffalo Park, East London pitch report

The wicket in East London has something for everyone—batters, spin bowlers, and fast bowlers. South Africa have recorded big wins in their last two ODIs at this venue, including one against the West Indies team in 2015.

The pitch on this ground seemed good for batting in the previous ODI as South Africa scored 369 runs against Bangladesh. Quinton de Kock played a brilliant knock of 73 runs at the top. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate that performance today.

Buffalo Park last ODI match

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by 200 runs in the previous game hosted by East London.

Half-centuries from Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Faf du Plessis helped the Proteas post 369/6 on the board in 50 overs. Chasing 370 for a win, Bangladesh were skittled out for 169 runs in 40.4 overs.

Fast bowler Dane Paterson was the pick of the bowlers for the home side. He scalped three wickets and conceded 44 runs in his nine overs. Spinners Imran Tahir and Aiden Markram bagged four wickets in 11.4 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 369/6 (Faf du Plessis 91, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/59) beat Bangladesh 169 (Shakib Al Hasan 63, Dane Paterson 3/44) by 200 runs.

Poll : 0 votes