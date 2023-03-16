SA vs WI 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies ODI series in India

The South Africa vs West Indies ODI series will start today at the Buffalo Park in East London. It is a three-match series but is not a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Both South Africa and West Indies have struggled in the 50-over format of late. The fact that neither of the teams have confirmed their qualification in the 2023 Cricket World Cup highlights their recent shortcomings in the ODI arena.

West Indies have already completed their 24 matches in the Super League and are placed eighth in the standings currently with 88 points. On the other side, South Africa still have two home matches against the Netherlands left. Those two matches will happen immediately after the series against West Indies.

The Proteas hold the ninth spot in the points table with 78 points from 22 matches. They will aim to gain some momentum in the series against West Indies and then continue in the same vein against the Netherlands.

South Africa vs West Indies ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Some big names like Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Nicholas Pooran will be in action during this series. Before the South Africa vs West Indies ODI series starts, here's a look at the schedule for the three matches:

1st ODI - March 16, 4:30 PM IST, Buffalo Park, East London.

2nd ODI - March 18, 4:30 PM IST, Buffalo Park, East London.

3rd ODI - March 21, 1:30 PM IST, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

SA vs WI 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports Network owns the rights to telecast the South Africa vs West Indies ODI series in India. The three matches will be live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and Star Sports First.

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also stream the matches live. Fans will have to buy a subscription worth ₹79 to watch the games of this series live, unless you have an annual subscription in place.

Fans residing in South Africa can watch the matches live on SuperSport, while in the West Indies, this series will be live on Flow Sports App.

Country Name Telecast Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First. Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode West Indies Flow Sports App South Africa SuperSport and SuperSport Cricket

