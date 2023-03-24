SA vs WI 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies T20I series in India

The South Africa vs West Indies T20I series will start tomorrow at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The next T20 World Cup will happen in mid-2024, which is why both teams may look to try out some new players in this series.

West Indies suffered an embarrassing first-round exit in the previous T20 World Cup. The Men in Maroon will be keen to return to winning ways under the captaincy of Rovman Powell. On the other side, South Africa will start a new era in T20Is under Aiden Markram.

Big names of the T20 world like David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Odean Smith and Jason Holder will be in action during the South Africa vs West Indies T20I series.

South Africa vs West Indies T20I Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

The first two T20Is of this series will happen at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The final match will take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Matches in Centurion will start at 5:30 PM IST, while the third T20I in Johannesburg will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I - March 25, 5:30 PM IST, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

2nd T20I - March 26, 5:30 PM IST, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

3rd T20I - March 28, 9:30 PM IST, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs WI T20I telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and stream the matches live in India. All three games of South Africa vs West Indies T20I series will be live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Even FanCode users can watch the matches live on the platform.

SuperSport will telecast the three matches in South Africa, and Flow Sports will stream the games live in the Caribbean regions.

India: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming), Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First (Telecast).

South Africa: SuperSport and SuperSport Cricket.

West Indies: Flow Sports

