SA vs WI: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 18 of T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener. They will play their next match against defending champions West Indies.

Even the Caribbean side lost their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as England crushed them by six wickets in a lop-sided battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies and South Africa will look forward to registering their first win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow. A defeat in the upcoming game will make it challenging for the losing team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

The two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series earlier this year, where the Proteas emerged victorious 3-2. South African fans will hope for a similar performance from their team. Ahead of the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, here's a look at South Africa and West Indies' head-to-head stats.

SA vs WI head-to-head stats

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against the West Indies by 9-6. The two teams have crossed swords three times in T20 World Cup matches, with the Proteas winning two of them.

The last time South Africa and West Indies went head-to-head in a T20I game was on July 3, 2021. South Africa won that game by 25 runs, with Aiden Markram winning the Player of the Match award for his 70-run knock.

SA vs WI: Numbers you need to know before Match 18 of T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Gayle has scored the highest number of runs in South Africa vs. West Indies T20I matches. The southpaw has aggregated 363 runs in 11 innings.

Quinton de Kock is the only South African batter to score more than 300 runs in T20Is against West Indies. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 302 runs in six innings.

Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in South Africa vs. West Indies T20I matches, with 15 scalps. Bravo has best figures of 4/19 against the Proteas.

Among current South African T20 World Cup squad members, Kagiso Rabada has the highest number of wickets against West Indies. The right-arm pacer has bagged eight wickets in seven matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee