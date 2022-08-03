SA-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

South Africa Women (SA-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will face off in Match No. 11 of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday (August 4) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

South Africa Women have lost both their matches in the league stage thus far. They suffered a 26-run defeat against England Women in their previous match. England Women put up 167/5, batting first. South Africa scored 141/4 and came close but fell short in the end.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are at the bottom of Group B. They have also lost both their games. Their previous fixture against New Zealand Women ended in a 45-run loss as they failed to chase a target of 148, finishing with 102/8 on the board.

Both teams will be desperate to register their first win in Women’s T20 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 11, Women’s T20, 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

SA-W vs SL-W Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced in nature. Batters need to spend time at the crease before they go for their strokes. The pacers will have a key role to play upfront with assistance on offer. The average first-innings total at this venue is 129.

SA-W vs SL-W Weather Report

There is no chance of rainfall throughout the match and fans can expect a full contest. Temperatures will hover between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius.

SA-W vs SL-W Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Ama Kanchana Harshitha Madhavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Prediction

South Africa Women have performed fairly well with the bat in the competition so far, despite losing two games. They are well-balanced in comparison to Sri Lanka Women. The focus will be to work on their bowling in this match.

Sri Lanka Women continue to struggle with their batting. Chamari Athapaththu has failed with the bat and the over-dependency on her is quite clear from their failures as a team.

Sri Lanka Women will have to play out of their skin if they are to beat South Africa in this clash.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

SA-W vs SL-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

