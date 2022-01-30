SA-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will cross swords in the second game of their four-match ODI series on Monday, January 31. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the game.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, were in a commanding position in their opening game in Johannesburg on Friday, January 28. The hosts were all set to secure a comprehensive win, and take a crucial 1-0 lead. However, that wasn't the case, as rain played spoilsport.

After being put in to bat first, West Indies were going great guns, scoring 234 runs for the loss of three wickets in 45.3 overs. Deandra Dottin opened the batting, and looked at her very best. She racked up her best ODI score, and kept the South African bowlers at bay.

The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 150 off 158 balls with 18 fours and four sixes. Playing at a strike rate of 94.94, Dottin made sure the West Indies didn't lose any momentum. Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight and captain Taylor failed to make an impact with the bat, though.

However, Hayley Matthews scored a 63-ball 51, and lent Dottin enough support. Dottin and Matthews put on 186 runs for the third wicket to put the West Indies in a commanding position. Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayobanga Khaka got one wicket apiece for the hosts.

Captain Sune Luus didn't give much away to the batters, as she bowled at an excellent economy rate of 2.9. After that, rain interrupted play, and South Africa were set a revised target of 204 in 29 overs. The hosts were reduced to 87 for the loss of five wickets in 17.4 overs.

Opening batter Tanzim Brits scored 32 off 37 with four fours and a six, but she didn't get much assistance from the other players. Mignon du Preez tried to take the attack to the opposition with an unbeaten 13-ball 19 before another rain interruption ensued.

Karishma Ramharack and Matthews bagged two scalps apiece for the West Indies, while Shamilia Connell removed the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt.

South Africa shouldn't get bogged down after their lacklustre outing in the previous ODI. They have dominated the West Indies in recent times, and should be able to put in a much better performance in the second ODI on Monday. West Indies, meanwhile, will have their task cut out.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this game on Monday.

