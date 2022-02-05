SA-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the 4th ODI?

West Indies Women (WI-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will cross swords in the fourth and final game of their four-match ODI series on Sunday, February 6. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the game.

After three closely fought games, both teams will head into the decider with everything to play for. The hosts will consider themselves lucky after the rain gods saved them from a near-certain defeat in the series opener on January 28.

Following Deandra Dottin's highest individual ODI score, the hosts lost five wickets in no time before the heavens opened up. In the second match on Monday, it was Dottin who powered the visitors with her belligerent batting in the Super Over.

Having fallen 0-1 down in the series, Sune Luus and Co. made a stupendous comeback. On Thursday, they beat the West Indies by 96 runs to draw level in the series.

After batting first, South Africa posted a massive score of 299-8. Tazmin Brits and Anne Bosch perished early, but a 141-run stand between captain Luus and opening batter Laura Wolvaardt brought South Africa back into the game. Veteran spinner Anisa Mohammed broke the partnership, getting rid of Luus, who scored 56 off 93.

Wolvaardt, meanwhile, went on to play till the 43rd over, scoring a 123-ball 117 with the help of 11 fours and one six. Chloe Tyron's quickfire 24-ball 43 almost took the home team past the 300-run mark. Shamilia Connell picked up four wickets for the visitors.

West Indies looked good during their run chase, but eventually folded for 203 in 44.4 overs. Kycia Knight showed some fight, scoring 69 off 94 deliveries with seven fours. Dottin couldn't replicate his performances from the first two games, though.

Many of the visiting batters got into double digits, but failed to convert their starts. Their captain Stafanie Taylor was ruled out of the game after suffering from concussion.

Can South Africa Women (SA-W) beat the West Indies Women (WI-W)?

In the first three games of the series, the team batting second has found it tough to chase down targets.

Scores above the 200-run mark may not be easy to track down. The team batting first, should win this game and win the series.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the game.

