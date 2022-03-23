SA-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa Women will take on West Indies Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

South Africa Women, led by Sune Luus, are one win away from becoming the second team after Australia to qualify for the semis. They started their campaign on a resounding note after beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, defending champions England and hosts New Zealand in succession.

But on Tuesday, March 22, Australia defeated them by five wickets to snap their winning streak. After being put in to bat first, South Africa racked up a competitive score of 271 for five on the board. Laura Wolvaardt, one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament, showed great form.

She scored 90 runs off 134 balls with six fours before Ashleigh Gardner accounted for her prized scalp. She was also involved in a 88-run stand for the opening wicket with Lizelle Lee, who scored 36 runs. Skipper Luus also played a handy knock of 52 runs off 51 balls with six fours.

Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon played handy cameos to take South Africa to a decent score. But Australia made a mockery of their bowlers after chasing down the target in 45.2 overs. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy perished cheaply in their run-chase.

Mignon du Preez took a stupendous catch in the deep to dismiss the in-form Haynes. But Meg Lanning, the Aussie skipper, put her head down and stayed unbeaten on 135 runs off 130 balls with 15 fours and one six. Her knock helped Australia win their sixth match in a row.

West Indies Women, led by Stafanie Taylor, have found themselves in trouble after losing three of their last four matches. They are placed fourth and need a victory to strengthen their chances of making it through to the semis. They also need to take care of their net run rate.

They will go into the game on the back of an eight-wicket loss to Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan. After being asked to chase down 90 in 20 overs, the Women in Green got to the target with seven balls left.

Will West Indies Women (WI-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

New Zealand v South Africa - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

West Indies and South Africa have beaten each other twice in World Cups out of four matches. But overall, South Africa have lost only three out of 16 ODIs against the Caribbean team. On current form, Sune Luus and Co. seem to be the firm favorites to win.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win the match.

