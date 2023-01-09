SA20 2023, Match 1, MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are set to face each other in the opening match of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. The match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

Cape Town will be captained by Rashid Khan, who is fresh from playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. The Afghan spinner is also within touching distance of becoming only the second bowler after Dwayne Bravo to pick up more than 500 wickets in T20s.

The team also has multiple other stars. Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone are world-class prospects and can tear any opposition apart on their days. Dewald Brevis has taken rapid strides in his career and the focus will be on him.

The onus will also be on the likes of Rassie van Dussen and Kagiso Rabada to bring forth all their experience in this SA20 fixture.

The Royals, meanwhile, will be captained by David Miller, who has been excellent for South Africa and his many T20 teams over the last couple of years. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have opened the batting plenty of times for England and are a lethal pair at the top.

Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket, but can still be expected to make an impact in the middle-order. Obed McCoy and Lungi Ngidi should lead the pace attack. Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin are the two prime spinners for Paarl. Andile Phehlukwayo’s role as an all-rounder will also hold importance.

Both teams will be keen to kick off their SA20 campaign with a win and we could be in for an exciting encounter.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Details

Match: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Match 1, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands has pace and bounce, giving help to the fast bowlers. The track is also good for batting and a fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Cape Town on Tuesday. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 50s.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town

Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen.

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Mitchell Van Buuren/Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

MI Cape Town have an extremely potent bowling attack, probably the strongest in the tournament. Their batting lineup is well-balanced as well. Hence, Rashid Khan’s men will go into the inaugural match of the SA20 as firm favorites.

Prediction: MI Cape Town to win this match.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

