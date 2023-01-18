SA20 2023, Match 13, Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, were once placed on top of the points table with back-to-back wins over Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, they dropped to third in the table and have a net run rate of +0.900 following their six-run loss to the Joburg Super Kings.

After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings racked up a competitive score of 168 for the loss of six wickets. Leus du Plooy scored an unbeaten 40-ball 75 with the help of seven fours and five sixes. Faf du Plessis also scored 27 off 16 before Anrich Nortje removed him.

Reeza Hendricks contributed 45, but mostly struggled as he failed to go above a run-a-ball. Eathan Bosch picked up three wickets for the Capitals and was the pick of their bowlers. Nortje was also on top of his game as he picked up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Thereafter, the Super Kings bowled the Capitals out for 162. Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso stepped up and picked up four wickets. He received support from Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph. In fact, it was Joseph who gave the Super Kings their initial breakthroughs.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 13, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park is an excellent one for batting and scoring over the 200-run mark is definitely a possibility. The track is expected to stay true and hence, fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Weather Forecast

There is a seven per cent chance of rain during match time, but it’s unlikely to cause any delays. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana, Aaron Phangiso

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

Both teams have pretty strong batting lineups and won’t mind chasing. The team batting second will be in with a great chance of winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

