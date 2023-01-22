SA20 2023, Match 18, Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals are set to play against each other in Match No. 18 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, are sitting at the top of the points table with 18 points and an incredible net run rate of +2.455. They will go into the game after a thumping eight-wicket win against Durban’s Super Giants, captained by Quinton de Kock, on January 20.

After being put in to field first, the Capitals restricted the Super Giants to 80 runs in 18.1 overs. Parnell, Eathan Bosch, and Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets apiece. The Capitals chased down the target in 7.4 overs after Will Jacks scored 56 off 25 balls.

The Royals, led by David Miller, are struggling in the bottom half of the table. With nine points and a net run rate of -0.077, they have plenty of work to do. They will go into their next game after losing to Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by 13 runs on January 21.

After opting to field first, they restricted MI Cape Town to 142 for nine. Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Ferisco Adams, and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets apiece. Jos Buttler scored 68 off 58 in the run chase, but the Royals could only manage to score 129 for six.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Details:

Match: Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 18, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Sunday, 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Paarl won’t be an easy for batting by any means. Targets above the 130-run mark won’t be easy to chase down. Spinners are likely to play a huge role.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, and temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Probable XIs

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

The pitch won’t be an easy one to bat on, and it has favored the chasing team, although the Royals failed last time around. Both teams have formidable batting lineups and may not mind chasing.

Prediction: The team batting second will win the match.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes