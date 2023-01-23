SA20 2023, Match 22, Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants will lock horns in Match 22 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, are tottering at the bottom of the SA20 table with eight points and a net run rate of -1.773. They lost to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a whopping 124 runs in their previous match on Sunday (January 22).

Roelof van der Merwe picked up a six-wicket haul to rock their batting lineup. Their bowlers also faltered big time as the Sunrisers racked up a big score of 210 for the loss of just two wickets.

Wiaan Mulder scored 29 off 15 in the second innings, but the Super Giants were bowled out for a paltry 86 in 14.4 overs. The loss also took a big toll on their net run rate.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, didn’t start the inagural edition of the SA20 in great fashion. However, they now they have a chance to break into the top four. They will go into the match after a morale-boosting victory by five wickets against Aiden Makram’s Sunrisers.

After opting to bowl, the Super Kings restricted the Sunrisers to 127 in 18.4 overs as Gerald Coetzee and Aaron Phangiso picked up four wickets apiece. Leus du Plooy’s unbeaten 47-run knock then took the Super Kings past the finish line.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Details

Match: Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants, Match 22, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg is known for helping batters to a large extent, and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now and temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Probable XIs

Joburg Super Kings

Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Neil Brand, Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana, Aaron Phangiso.

Durban’s Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Akila Dananjaya.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Prediction

Durban's Super Giants will be low on confidence after the massive defeat they suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Joburg Super Kings, meanwhile, won their previous match against the same opponent and will be playing at home. This makes them favorites to win this SA20 contest.

Prediction: Joburg Super Kings to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

