SA20 2023, Match 25, Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns in the 25th game of the SA20 2023 on Friday (February 3) at Kingsmead, Durban.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, started their campaign with back-to-back defeats against Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals. However, they have made a stupendous comeback and are now second in the standings with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.508.

However, they're coming off a five-wicket defeat against David Miller’s Paarl Royals. A 124-run win before that against Quinton de Kock’s Super Giants would have given them a lot of confidence, though.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, have struggled, languishing at the bottom of the standings. On Thursday, they beat Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town by five wickets at Newlands to gain some much-needed confidence.

After being put in to bat first, Cape Town scored 165-5. Thereafter, Quinton de Kock scored 63 off 41 to make sure the Super Giants got home with a ball to spare. Keemo Paul also played a cameo of 31 off 18.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details

Match: Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 25, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, Friday; 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch in Durban hasn’t quite been a great one for batting. Run-making won’t be easy, so a low-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There is a 40 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature could be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Durban’s Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

The Super Giants haven’t been able to garner much momentum in the tournament. Meanwhile, having won four of their last six games, the Sunrisers have found their mojo and are favourites to win this one.

Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

